Raiders place QB Marcus Mariota on IR, sign LB Marquel Lee off practice squad

By Levi Damien
 6 days ago
Several serious injuries occurred in the season opener for the Raiders. Today QB Marcus Mariota became the third player to land on injured reserve from injuries suffered in the game. He aggravated a quad injury that had been bothering him throughout the preseason and how will be gone at least the next eight weeks.

Mariota joins guard Denzelle Good and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy who were also placed on IR this week. Mariota was the first of the three to suffer his injury. It was on the third play of the game when Mariota came in the game at QB and Derek Carr split out wide. Mariota kept the ball on a read option and sprinted up the middle for a 31-yard gain.

It was just the kind of play Jon Gruden had been hoping to see from Mariota, adding an extra wrinkle to his offense. And it will be the last time he sees such a play from Mariota for a while.

This is the second season in a row with the Raiders that Mariota has spent the first part of season on injured reserve. Last season he wasn’t activated until week ten and didn’t see the field until week 14 when he came in for an injured Derek Carr early in their game against the Chargers.

To fill the roster spot, the Raiders signed linebacker Marquel Lee from the practice squad. Lee was a fifth round pick by the Raiders in 2017. He spent three seasons with the Raiders and was cut prior to the 2020 season and hasn’t played an NFL snap since. He spent this offseason with the Bills before being waived prior to the season and signing back with the Raiders onto the practice squad.

The team also announced that they have elevated G Lester Cotton and RB Trey Ragas from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Quad#American Football#Ir#Chargers#Bills#G Lester Cotton#Rb Trey Ragas#Steelers
