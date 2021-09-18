‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Living the Dream Buying New $2.5 Million California Home

It looks like appearing on a wildly popular television – and coming from a wealthy family – series really pays. Just ask “Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison.

The 31-year-old actress has just dropped $2.5 million on a new California home, according to Taste of Country. Talk about living the dream! Harrison’s new home is located near Los Angeles in the canyons and it is described as “a beautiful hacienda-style home.”

In addition to being a beautiful home, the residence also gives this “Yellowstone” star impressive views of the mountains nearby. It is located in L.A. County and sits on 1.46 acres.

Harrison’s new home was reportedly constructed in 1958. It has been updated to look more like a Mediterranean villa not too long ago. The home consists of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Most of the rooms give those inside a look out over the canyon. The home is also 2,659 square feet in size.

The “Yellowstone” star’s new home also offers a lot of privacy. There is only one road that leads to its gate and that road is private.

Inside of the residence, the rooms have white walls that are set against wood and stone. For example, in the living room a large fireplace is the main feature. There are also wooden floors and some wooden ceilings. The home has an open floor plan which allows the dining room, kitchen and living room to join smoothly together. Also, he laundry room is located just off the kitchen.

Speaking of the kitchen, Hassie Harrison’s new home has a wooden island and floating wood shelves. Harrison will also reportedly get a lot of natural light while in her home. There is also a bonus room that could fit almost any use by the “Yellowstone” actress.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison’s Home Also Has Beautiful Exteriors

Her master bedroom has a large master bath. It includes a clawfoot bathtub and stand-alone shower. This isn’t the only bedroom in the home that has en suite bathrooms. Two of the other bedrooms do as well. One bedroom also features an entrance to the outside of the home.

As if the fancy and spacious interior of the new home for “Yellowstone’s” Hassie Harrison weren’t enough. The outside of the residence is also beautiful. For example, the home features stone steps that travel various places of the residence. Also part of the home is an outdoor living area that includes a dining space and fireplace. The style of the outdoor of the home, including tile and stonework, was created to appear as part of the environment.

While she has found success on “Yellowstone,” Hassie Harrison comes from a very, very wealthy family. Her grandmother, who is now deceased, was Caroline Rose Hunt. Hunt inherited money earned in oil. She was also a hotel magnate. Her work led to her becoming the richest woman in the United States of America at one point in her life.

Harrison plays the character of Laramie in “Yellowstone.” She first appeared in the Dutton ranch’s bunkhouse during the show’s third season. The fourth season of the popular series led by Kevin Costner is set to begin on Nov. 7.