Notebook: Lockdown Defense, Explosive Run Game Power Eagles to Victory
Last weekend, Boston College football took on UMass Amherst in what should have almost been a practice game. Instead, the Eagles barely escaped Amherst with a win, and lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec for the foreseeable future with a wrist injury during the first drive of the game. On Saturday, however, BC bounced back with backup quarterback Dennis Grosel at the helm for a dominant 28–3 win featuring a strong defense and a booming run game.www.bcheights.com
