GALESBURG — Knox College's football team opened its season on Saturday against Ripon. And the Prairie Fire fell to the Red Hawks 21-14. . Knox started the game slowly on offense, scoring no points in the first half while letting its defense do the talking. When both teams traded punts to begin the first quarter, Caleb Spinks stepped up by both forcing and recovering a fumble for the Prairie Fire, setting the team up in excellent field position. Unfortunately, Knox missed the 38 yard field goal on the ensuing drive, and the Red Hawks followed with a march down the field in a drive of their own that culminated in a rushing touchdown.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO