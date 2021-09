SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Azusa Pacific women's soccer followed up its impressive win over Cal Poly Pomona Thursday night by defeating another CCAA opponent in Cal State San Bernardino by a final score of 2-0. After a scoreless first half, the Cougars put two in the back of the net to leave no doubt in the second half. Senior forward Randi Macadangdang scored her team-high third goal of the season to give Azusa Pacific the lead, before Bethany Tee tallied her first of the season just four minutes later. With the victory, Azusa Pacific improves to 3-1 in nonconference action so far this season.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO