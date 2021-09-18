CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

THQ Nordic Has 28 Unannounced Games in Development

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo end this week, publisher THQ Nordic had a 10th anniversary stream where it announced six new games in total. Of these new projects, a remake of Destroy All Humans 2, a new SpongeBob SquarePants game, and a sequel to Outcast were all unveiled. And while this might seem like quite a lot to show off for one presentation, it sounds like these reveals are only scratching the surface when it comes to what THQ Nordic has in the pipeline.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ gets an official release time

Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected now has an official release time for its September 23 launch date. Fans of Diablo 2 who have been waiting for Resurrected to launch will be able to download the game from 4 PM BST (8 AM PT) on September 23 from Blizzard’s BattleNet service.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

THQ Nordic Showcase Set for This Week

THQ Nordic will reveal new games during this presentation. Currently, a rumor has been spreading that THQ Nordic will bring back Timesplitters but the company did confirm it was not happening. Personally, I'm hoping for a new Destroy All Humans!.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Astral Chain's "Superstar" Director Is Working On A New, Unannounced Game

PlatinumGames' boss Atsushi Inaba has recently been speaking to VGC (alongside Hideki Kamiya) about a wide range of topics – including Star Fox Zero and Bayonetta 3 – and another subject that has cropped up is the current work status of Takahisa Taura, the director of the Switch exclusive Astral Chain.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Rumour: Huge Nvidia Database Leak Lists Unannounced Third-Party Games

From Square Enix, Capcom, EA and many other companies... As you might have already heard, there's been a gigantic Nvidia GeForce Now database leak. GeForce Now is Nvidia's cloud gaming service and a C++ developer named Ighor July has been able to open it up - revealing what is believed to be a bunch of unannounced projects and upcoming releases en route to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thq Nordic#Gaming#Spongebob#Thqnordic#Timesplitters#Darksiders
GamesRadar+

Forspoken lead writer also working on an unannounced AAA game set for 2023

Lead Forspoken writer Allison Rymer is also contributing to an unannounced AAA game currently scheduled for 2023. Rymer's LinkedIn profile distinguishes between her work on Forspoken – "world built, developed story and wrote script for AAA video game" – and a mystery "triple-A video game" set for a 2023 release. It's just a notch on the timeline for now, though. It seems Rymer joined the project in November 2020 and that their work is still ongoing, but that's about all we know about the project, which is still to be revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

THQ Nordic Celebrates a Major Anniversary with a Major Xbox Store Sale

THQ Nordic Celebrates a Major Anniversary with a Major Xbox Store Sale. It’s THQ Nordic’s 10th Anniversary Xbox Sale-abration!. Huge savings including SpongeBob SquarePants, Destroy All Humans, Biomutant, Darksiders, and more!. Save Up to 75% From September 14 to September 27. Vienna, Austria-based THQ Nordic is celebrating its 10-year anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nvidia leak may reveal unannounced games, including God of War for PC

If you made an Nvidia GeForce Now server spit out a confidential list of thousands of games, some never-before-seen, would you think they were legit? Fake? Somewhere in between? That’s not a rhetorical question, because developer Ighor July has found such a list — including games like the PlayStation exclusive God of War seemingly coming to Windows PC via Steam. If you’d like to scan it yourself, SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik published a version to GitHub, too.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Destroy All Humans! 2 Remake Announced Ahead of THQ Nordic's Livestream

Destroy All Humans! 2020 was a good remake of the original game and it seems that a new one is in development. With Sony seemingly accidentally leaking the news early. Not only did it come from Sony's official account but THQ Nordic has a special live stream set for this Friday. It's not clear if this is a remake of the original sequel or a brand new entry. The title is called Reprobed which could indicate a remake or a new entry.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Game Informer Online

THQ Nordic Announces SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Earlier this year, THQ Nordic released SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off for the Nintendo Switch, but if you can’t stop spending money on SpongeBob games then you might be interested in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. In Cosmic Shake, SpongeBob and Patrick encounter the mysterious fortune teller who hands the pair a...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

THQ Nordic announces Outcast 2, first details & in-engine trailer

Outcast was one of the few PC games that used extensively voxels and relied solely on CPUs back in the 3D hardware-accelerated era. You know, back when 3DFX was giving gamers a glimpse at the future with its Voodoo graphics cards. And today, THQ Nordic announced its sequel, Outcast 2.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Where And When To Watch THQ Nordic’s Showcase Event

Where And When To Watch THQ Nordic’s Showcase Event – Publisher and developer THQ Nordic is set to host a showcase tomorrow, (September 17) where they’ll reportedly announce six different games, some of them being revivals, others sequels, and even some new IP’s. Tomorrow’s event is more than just a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

THQ Nordic Shows New Story Trailer For Open World RPG

It was quiet for a few weeks ELEX II, which was finally officially announced in June after much rumor. During the evening show, however, publisher THQ Nordic gave a new look at the RPG. It’s not a new announcement, but it’s pretty strong: The brand new story trailer for the...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

THQ Nordic announcements include Outcast 2, SpongeBob

THQ Nordic’s 10th anniversary showcase took place overnight and included announcements for Outcast 2, a new SpongeBob SquarePants game and more. We’ve got details of the six newly unveiled titles (actually, make that five) below. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed. The rumours were true. “That’s right, earthlings, Crypto is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Let's Watch THQ Nordic Conference [SUMMARY]

At noo PT THQ Nordic's presentation will start. We can expect, among others, the announcement of six new games and a gameplay from the RPG Elex 2. THQ Nordic's presentation has come to an end. Below you can find the most important news and the recording of the broadcast. Jagged...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase: How To Watch, What To Expect

THQ Nordic marks its 10th anniversary this year, and the publisher is holding a special showcase to celebrate. The event takes place this Friday, September 17, and we're rounding up all the key details on how to watch it and what to expect. One of the announcements has seemingly leaked ahead of time, as PlayStation's Twitter account recently revealed a remake of Destroy All Humans 2. The celebration also includes free games and discounts, so be sure to read on to get all the information.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

6 Games Revealed in THQ 10th Anniversary Showcase

THQ held their first digital showcase today to celebrate 10 years of making games. The publisher unveiled six games to mark the occasion. We got a look at Destroy All Humans 2, Outcast 2, Superpower III, MX vs. ATV Legends, Jagged Alliance 3, ELEX II, Expeditions: Rome and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. You can check out all of the trailer shown below.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy