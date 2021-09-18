THQ Nordic Has 28 Unannounced Games in Development

To end this week, publisher THQ Nordic had a 10th anniversary stream where it announced six new games in total. Of these new projects, a remake of Destroy All Humans 2, a new SpongeBob SquarePants game, and a sequel to Outcast were all unveiled. And while this might seem like quite a lot to show off for one presentation, it sounds like these reveals are only scratching the surface when it comes to what THQ Nordic has in the pipeline.