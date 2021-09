Of all the topics covered so quickly in this series, the history of earth from 542 mya onward could and does fill books and constitute a chain of college classes. The Paleozoic Era spans from 542 to 252 mya, and its early portion, the Cambrian Period from 542 to 485 mya, is known for an amazing proliferation of life into many different forms, both terrestrial and marine, known as the Cambrian Explosion. Large animals with exoskeletons like mollusks, and vertebrates like fish appeared. By the end of the Cambrian, most modern phyla–one of the highest level of classifications of living species–were represented.

