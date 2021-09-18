CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Governor Newsom Has More Than Proven He’s Worthy of Office

By Sandra Varner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems more than 1 million Californians are upset. They are mad at Gov. Gavin Newsom, and – in their minds- that is justification for this very expensive recall election. I, too, was upset with Newsom long before he became the Golden State’s top leader. It was circa 2010, the period when Newsom initially sought the gubernatorial post. I so wanted to participate in that campaign, but my excitement was short-lived. In deference to Jerry Brown’s candidacy Newsom withdrew, and his decision upset me. Why, you ask? I had longed to support a gubernatorial candidate that displayed capacity, commitment, compassion, competence and, might as well say it, a degree of coolness.

The Glitch
5d ago

Opinion: Gavin Newsom has proven he is incapable of running California. 4 years as SF mayor "remember when he cut the funds to the homeless?". 8 years as lieutenant governor, 2 as governor. On his watch, we witnessed the California dream disappear for many. They chose corporations and investors over lively hood and the people. bye bye single family homes he just signed SB9. lawlessness, homeless people everywhere, highest food, energy, taxes, and gas.. Why do Californians think that the same people who created or been part of the problem can fix the problem?. California is a mess and he has been a top state official for 10 years! Opinion...lol

Nikki Marie
5d ago

He protected PG&zero which in turn allowed them to cause more fires. He’s the worst!

The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
