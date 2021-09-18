Opinion: Governor Newsom Has More Than Proven He’s Worthy of Office

It seems more than 1 million Californians are upset. They are mad at Gov. Gavin Newsom, and – in their minds- that is justification for this very expensive recall election. I, too, was upset with Newsom long before he became the Golden State’s top leader. It was circa 2010, the period when Newsom initially sought the gubernatorial post. I so wanted to participate in that campaign, but my excitement was short-lived. In deference to Jerry Brown’s candidacy Newsom withdrew, and his decision upset me. Why, you ask? I had longed to support a gubernatorial candidate that displayed capacity, commitment, compassion, competence and, might as well say it, a degree of coolness.