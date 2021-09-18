CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Voices: Immigration’ exhibit opens at Pauly Friedman Gallery

By Editorials
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
Artist Brian Whelen discusses his eye-catching work with Kathleen Drialo during the artists reception at Misericordia University’s Pauly Friedman Gallery. Mary Therese Biebel | Times Leader

Display will remain through Oct. 10 at Misericordia University

So many white plastic rosaries were hanging from the delicate branches in the art gallery, they had a curtain-like effect.

As Misericordia University students Abbie James and Morgan Gayton realized that each set of beads in the work by artist Sandra Fernandez represented a person who had died trying to reach the United States, their eyes widened in sympathy.

“It’s very emotional and very impactful,” said James, a psychology major from Perryville, Md. “You can hear about a number of people, but here you have a visual. These represent human beings.”

“This really puts it into perspective,” said Gayton, an occupational therapy major from Bear Creek. “We didn’t have to do anything to get here, and we can live a life we enjoy here.”

Earlier this week the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia held an artists reception, attended by three of the six artists whose works are included in “Voices: Immigration,” an exhibit that will be on display through Oct. 10.

The exhibit is a component of “The Voices Project,” an award-winning research project that psychology professor Alicia Nordstrom began in 2009 to counteract prejudice among college students. In previous years the project has dealt with groups marginalized by race, ethnicity, physical disability and mental illness.

This year, Nordstrom said during the reception, participating students will interview first and second generation immigrants.

And, perhaps they will hear about experiences similar to those of the artists whose work is in the exhibit, including Fernandez, who grew up in Ecuador. Her work has been inspired by the experiences of undocumented students she met when she was an instructor at the University of Texas.

“I’ve heard horrible stories,” she said.

Her eye-catching display of the rosaries shows a tender respect for immigrants “especially those from Central America and Mexico” who may have drowned or died in the desert in a desperate attempt to reach the United States.

“The population is primarily Catholic, as I am,” she said, “and the rosaries are something they carry with them.”

The delicate wood from which the rosaries are suspended is shaped like part of the Rio Grande, Fernandez pointed out.

In another part of the room, Brian Whelan, whose heritage is Irish, drew a visitor’s attention to a section of a painting that showed several men in a boat. In a way, the travelers represent his father and uncles who left Ireland long ago for England.

While relatives who remained in Ireland lived into their 80s, Whelan said, those who left died when they were much younger. “Immigration can shorten your life,” he said.

That may sound gloomy, but Whelan seemed cheerful as he talked with admirers about his work.

A painting of a young woman, surrounded by men and boys who were playing musical instruments, represented St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music, he said.

“She’s singing, and that’s the best instrument of all,” he said. “And when you get a young woman singing, surrounded by men, it changes the mood at a ceili (Irish party.) In a way they’re adoring her.”

In another painting, one that depicted a busy street scene, Whelan said, the bus conductor represents his father, who had that job when Whelan was a boy.

“My mom had a little cleaning job and she’d put us on the bus for four hours while she was doing her job,” he said with a laugh. “We loved it, but if social services had known about it …”

In yet another part of the gallery artist Stass Shpanin, who came to the United States from the former USSR at age 14, said that after attending school in this country he was able to go to Russia as a Fulbright Fellow to continue his research. His work includes images from folklore, paint mixed by hand, plus a digital component … and he’d rather not interpret the finished pieces for you.

“I don’t want my work to be read one way,” he said. “When you say 1 + 1 = 2, that’s not art.”

“Is that the medical symbol? Is it a snake? Or something else?” he said rhetorically, pointing to a painting that seemed to include a serpent and a tree.

“I love that,” said Nordstrom, who was standing nearby and approved of the ambiguity.

Other artists whose work is on display are Chantala Kommanivanh, whose brushwork reflects his childhood as an immigrant from Laos, Matt Manalo, whose sculptural works contain items you might find in a Filipino-American home, and Michelle Drummond, an immigrant from Jamaica, who used colorful yarn in a series of pictures she called “Les Derrieres.”

Those images drew smiles from several visitors to the gallery, and laughter from a woman who remarked, “I see a lot of fannies, and I’m not happy with my own fanny.”

Gallery hours at noon to 4 p.m. daily or by appointment. Masks are required indoors on campus regardless of vaccination statues. Please refer to the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery website misericordia.edu/art for any changes in protocols, and art gallery event and calendar updates. To make a reservation or request additional information, contact Alexandra Svab Isaac at [email protected] or 570-674-8422.

