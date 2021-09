The sun rose in Columbus on Sunday and we’re here to see what is next for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Looking over the schedule the next game is against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and they will have upset on their minds. In my film review of the game against Oregon we talked about a lot of the different schematic issues that need to be fixed, in this film preview, we’re going to look at Tulsa’s games against Oklahoma State and UC Davis to get a picture of who the Bucks are playing and how they can improve upon their mistakes from the previous week.

