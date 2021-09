Boston Bruins rookie camp opens Wednesday at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. and with it, the first real event of the B’s 2021-22 season. 23 players will practice here for two days before traveling to Buffalo, N.Y., for the annual Prospects Challenge event being held at the LECOM HarborCenter. After holding a team practice there on Sep. 17, the Boston prospects will faceoff against Buffalo Sabres rookies Sat., Sep. 18 at 3 p.m. They will then play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 1 p.m.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO