Another fast start by the Hawks set the home team up for victory against the visiting LA Harbor Seahawks. Jasmine Ferman scored from close range after some good team interplay, with Cassie Lewis being the provider. With less than five minutes on the clock, Summer Stewart pressed to win the ball back and slotted home to double the lead and score her first goal of the afternoon. Keyla Fragoso then scored either side of half-time to put the Hawks up 4-0. LA Harbor created a couple of openings themselves, before Stewart grabbed her 2nd and 3rd goals of the game to complete the 6-0 score-line.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO