CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado-Washington Runs

Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Rockies first. Garrett Hampson doubles to deep center field. Brendan Rodgers homers to center field. Garrett Hampson scores. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Ryan Zimmerman. C.J. Cron singles to left center field. Elias Diaz doubles to deep center field. C.J. Cron to third. Ryan McMahon reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Elias Diaz to third. C.J. Cron scores. Fielding error by Carter Kieboom. Ryan Vilade flies out to right field to Juan Soto. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging.

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Jordy Mercer
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Kyle Freeland
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies
NBC Sports

Phillies' series vs. Mets ends in 'kinda devastating' fashion for Bryce Harper

The Phillies jumped out to a two-run lead against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball but were unable to complete the sweep, falling 3-2 to end a four-game winning streak. The Phils got exactly what they wanted with Bryce Harper at the plate with two outs in the ninth, representing the go-ahead run. Harper had another big all-around game but made the final out against Edwin Diaz, flying out to deep left field.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez to bring home run streak to Washington

Miami rookie outfielder Jesus Sanchez will bring a three-game home run streak to town when the Marlins open a three-game series at the Washington Nationals on Monday night. Sanchez, who will be 24 in October, went 3-for-4 with a single, triple and a home run in the Marlins' 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Sanchez went 5-for-12 in the series with three home runs and four RBIs.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Colorado Rockies to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies (64-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-69, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-10, 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -140, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies...
MLB
The Tribune

Other Voices: An honor for Larry Walker — a home run for Colorado

Former Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker — a Canadian whose youthful hockey hopes gave way to a dream career in Major League Baseball — was inducted Wednesday into baseball’s Hall of Fame. He was the first Rocky to become a Hall of Famer. That’s something all Coloradans can be proud...
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies podcast: Spokane Indians on their run to the postseason

Two minor league affiliates of the Colorado Rockies, the High-A Spokane Indians and the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies, will start their quest for a championship on Tuesday night on their home fields. As we detailed in this article, both Spokane and Fresno will compete in best-of-five series against farm affiliates of...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy