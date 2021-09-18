New York Gubernatorial Hopeful Rep. Lee Zeldin Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis, Remission

Rep. Lee. Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced Saturday he is in "complete remission" after receiving treatment from being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) last November. "Through early detection, last November, I was diagnosed with early stage chronic myeloid leukemia. I then began treatment with an immediately positive response and no side effects," Zeldin said in a statement. "Over the last 9 months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system. My health is phenomenal and I continue to operate at 110%."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO