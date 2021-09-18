CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: No. 9 Pepperdine

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up non-conference action Sunday when they host the No. 9 Pepperdine Waves in a 1:30 p.m. contest at Ellis Field. Sunday is Texas A&M’s annual Turn It Gold match in support of childhood cancer awareness. The match features $3...

