Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW’s blowout win over Arkansas State

The Huskies got their first win of the season Saturday afternoon, a 52-3 blowout win over Arkansas State. Here are three instant impressions from Washington’s win. No one will confuse Arkansas State with the tougher teams in the Pac-12, but after two bad losses, the Huskies and their fans should savor the victory, no matter the opponent. The Huskies did what they were supposed to in easily beating an overmatched opponent. But they were unable to win in the same situation against Montana, so be happy.