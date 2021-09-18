CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW’s blowout win over Arkansas State

By Scott Hanson
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huskies got their first win of the season Saturday afternoon, a 52-3 blowout win over Arkansas State. Here are three instant impressions from Washington’s win. No one will confuse Arkansas State with the tougher teams in the Pac-12, but after two bad losses, the Huskies and their fans should savor the victory, no matter the opponent. The Huskies did what they were supposed to in easily beating an overmatched opponent. But they were unable to win in the same situation against Montana, so be happy.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
State
California State
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Central Arkansas#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#The Red Wolves#Fbs

Comments / 0

Community Policy