The Sounders are back on the road and coach Brian Schmetzer is expecting a win when the club plays Real Salt Lake on Saturday. “We need to win the game for Freddy Juarez,” Schmetzer said this week of his new assistant, who stepped down in August as head coach of RSL. “If we don’t win the game then I’m going to fire Freddy because he didn’t give me the good information about his former team. Come on, we should have a good scouting report there.”

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO