Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern New London County in southern Connecticut Eastern Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Groton, Fishers Island, Mystic, Gardiners Island, Waterford, Ledyard, Griswold, Preston, Lisbon, Montauk Point, Sprague, Bozrah, Voluntown, Gales Ferry, Ledyard Center, Hither Hills State Park and Montville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
