Sussex County, DE

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The risk for the development of dangerous rip currents will be in the moderate category through Tuesday. Exercise caution if entering the surf.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Heavy rainfall fell over portions of the middle Saint Johns river basin over the last several days, which has resulted in a steady rise in levels of the Saint Johns River at Astor. The river is currently forecast to hover within Minor Flood Stage or slowly fall below into Action Stage through early next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Friday was 2.4 feet. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Fri 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until Sunday morning. * At 1:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 59.1 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 59.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1030 AM PDT. * At 728 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Algodones Dunes, Alamorio, Heber, Bonds Corner, Wiest, Seeley, Dixieland and Glamis. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1030 AM PDT. * At 728 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Algodones Dunes, Alamorio, Heber, Bonds Corner, Wiest, Seeley, Dixieland and Glamis. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Martin County in east central Florida * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 1216 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stuart and Palm City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. For the Monocacy River...including Frederick...Minor flooding is occurring. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this evening. * At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet, or 1.9 feet above flood stage, and falling. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Significant lowland flooding is occurring along the river, with backwater flooding also occurring. Numerous roads are closed. Water is approaching the parking lot at Gambrill Mill on the Monocacy National Battlefield. Backwater flooding from Carroll Creek is likely approaching the underside of the bridge leading to the Frederick city wastewater treatment plant. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 03/11/2011. River Name Fld Observed Fri Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8PM 2AM 8AM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 16.9 Fri 12 pm 13.2 10.4 8.8 19.0 5:45AM 9/24
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 852 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
#Beaches#Rip Currents#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 02:43:00 Expires: 2021-09-25 04:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 445 AM ChST. * At 243 AM ChST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chalan Pago-Ordot, Yona, Talofofo, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac.
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High waves and strong currents resulting in dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY At 747 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holtville, or 14 miles northeast of Calexico, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holtville, Gordon`s Well, Bonds Corner, Alamorio and Heber. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 74. CA Route 78 between mile markers 15 and 35. CA Route 111 between mile markers 5 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 11:43:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTH CENTRAL MIDDLESEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 1215 PM PDT. * At 814 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Mt. Signal, Gordon`s Well, Algodones Dunes, Alamorio, Heber, Bonds Corner, Seeley and Dixieland. This includes the following highways CA Route 86 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. CA Route 98 between mile markers 10 and 19. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 16 and 25. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 23. CA Route 111 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Imperial THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern New London County in southern Connecticut Eastern Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Groton, Fishers Island, Mystic, Gardiners Island, Waterford, Ledyard, Griswold, Preston, Lisbon, Montauk Point, Sprague, Bozrah, Voluntown, Gales Ferry, Ledyard Center, Hither Hills State Park and Montville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1029 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along State Route 238. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Bosque, Sonoran National Monument, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

