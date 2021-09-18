Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. For the Monocacy River...including Frederick...Minor flooding is occurring. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this evening. * At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet, or 1.9 feet above flood stage, and falling. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Significant lowland flooding is occurring along the river, with backwater flooding also occurring. Numerous roads are closed. Water is approaching the parking lot at Gambrill Mill on the Monocacy National Battlefield. Backwater flooding from Carroll Creek is likely approaching the underside of the bridge leading to the Frederick city wastewater treatment plant. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 03/11/2011. River Name Fld Observed Fri Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8PM 2AM 8AM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 16.9 Fri 12 pm 13.2 10.4 8.8 19.0 5:45AM 9/24

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO