Ways to Watch: Saints at Panthers 2021 NFL Week 2

You really can't ask for a better way to kick off a regular season. From Thursday's opener between the Bucs and Cowboys to the "Monday Night Football" thriller in Las Vegas, Week 1 in the NFL was entertaining as it gets. It was also profitable for those who followed my locks of the week, which went 3-1-1 ATS. There was an added bonus for those who leaned heavily on the Cardinals moneyline, which we had pegged dating back to late August, as well.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO