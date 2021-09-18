CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not. New Orleans Saints assistant Brendan Nugent (offensive line) will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, the team announced Saturday, Sept. 18. Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff.

