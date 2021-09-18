Kenneth J. Bulford, 85, of Throop, died Thursday at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton following an illness. His wife of 64 years is the former Helen Purta. Born Jan. 12, 1936, in West Pittston, he was the son of the late Lionel and Elizabeth (Davis) Bulford. Before his retirement, Kenneth was employed as an industrial engineer. He was a member of St. Eulalia’s Church in Roaring Brook Twp. His greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed every moment spent with them and looked forward to morning breakfasts and family dinners.