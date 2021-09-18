Tracy G. Rice, 79, of West Scranton, passed on Thursday. Born in Dalton, he is the son of the late Theodore and Belle Walker Rice. Tracy was educated in Scranton Public Schools and retired from MTL Technologies. Tracy proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, four and a half years of honorable service as a corporal (E4) and was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish, West Scranton. He was the “Mr. Fix It” to the family and always had a solution for anything needing repair.