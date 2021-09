AMHERST, N.Y. — The last Food Truck Rodeo of the 2021 season is happening Friday night. The event has been held at a number of parks within the Town of Amherst this summer, and will wrap up at the Amherst Senior Center and Walton Woods Park located at 370 John James Audubon Parkway. In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music, dancing and activities for kids from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

AMHERST, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO