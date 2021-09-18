FZOTIC Ummagumma: A Hypnotic Chocolate Obsession to Love
When you can sample hundreds of the world’s best fragrances in a single store, most perfumes – even brilliant, legendary creations – end up falling by the wayside. Every visit to the store can become its own journey toward the holy grail, a search for the literal ‘best of the best.’ But there’s usually a sign that signals the end of the journey. For me, that sign is laughter. When a perfume is so surprising and delightful that I can’t contain my happiness at discovery, I know I’ve likely found the newest fragrance in my collection.www.thefandomentals.com
