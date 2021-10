A woman was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man found dead in a Newark parking lot. The body of 34-year-old Raul Rios was found Tuesday shortly before 9 a.m. in a parking lot on the 400 block of Springfield Avenue, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Rios was pronounced dead at 9:34 a.m., authorities said.

