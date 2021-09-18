LA County juvenile halls are ‘unsuitable for the confinement of youth,’ state board finds
LOS ANGELES — Both of Los Angeles County’s juvenile halls are unsuitable to house young people, a state agency that monitors such facilities has found. The unanimous vote Thursday by the Board of State and Community Corrections gives the county 60 days to either remediate the violations or remove young people from the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Boyle Heights.www.gazettextra.com
