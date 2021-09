A Berea man, 57, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 after he punched his former girlfriend in the face and threw her to the ground outside a Berea Street home. Here’s what happened according to a witness, the victim, 41, and her current boyfriend, 42: The attacker, who lives next door to the victim, started an argument with the victim regarding her relationship with her current boyfriend. The victim asked the attacker, who was drunk, to leave several times, but he did not.

BEREA, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO