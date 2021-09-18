CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU Beats Louisiana Tech With a Casual Hail Mary

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
SMU kept its perfect season alive in the most dramatic fashion this afternoon, shocking Louisiana Tech with an answered prayer at the final whistle. Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai floated to his left and launched a blimp into the end zone from 33 yards away where it was batted up into the sky and into the waiting arms of wide receiver Reggie Roberson to complete the successful Hail Mary.

Nothing like a good ol' game of $500 with the highest possible stakes. The key to that game was never getting too close to the mass of people but instead relying on deflections in free space. Obviously that's a winning strategy on these aerial lottery tickets as well.

It's the second straight week a college game has been decided on a long, desperation passing touchdown as time expired. Would be totally cool with that streak extending.

IN THIS ARTICLE
