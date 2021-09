An ongoing record of Hurricane Ida Disaster Response and Restoration Fund recipients. Hurricane Ida made landfall in SE Louisiana as a Category 4 Hurricane, wreaking havoc all along its path, particularly in the Lafourche and Terrebonne parish, but causing damage extending into Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and other parishes. Damage assessment is ongoing and residents that evacuated the lower-lying parishes where there was extensive flooding and devastation have a long road to recovery. The Foundation team has taken guidance from parish officials, conducted due diligence and verified that the following nonprofits are actively responding to the unfolding disaster.

