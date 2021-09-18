CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Burrell, PA

3 people rushed to hospital after shooting at Westmoreland County fire department

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
KINLOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured and another arrested after shots rang out at around 6 p.m. inside the Kinloch Fire Hall at an event.

Lower Burrell Police responded to an emergency call for an active shooter at the location. When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was leaving the building and was arrested without incident.

The injured three people were taken to area hospitals. Two of them were rushed to Allegheny County General Hospital, and one was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

The shooting victims were identified as a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

The shooting happened at a baby shower after a family squabble got out of hand at the Lower Burrell fire hall. Police said the suspect pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot the three people in front of a crowd of 30 people at the baby shower.

This remains an active investigation, police said.

Comments / 8

Jo Blo
5d ago

mass shootings are symptom of white supremacy when you think you own everybody and everything you can do as you will but it's becoming a white person's problem too because when they shoot the bullets have no eyes and a lot of times white people get killed too we just know who it is because they don't ever put a picture up when the shooters a certain persuasion!

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police investigating after several businesses vandalized in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after several businesses were vandalized in the Squirrel Hill business district. "Disheartening, any small business owner knows you put so much time not just when you are working, but outside of it into it. So coming in after a long day and seeing that is just disheartening," said Stephen Trush who owns Above and Beyond Personal Wellness.
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

