3 people rushed to hospital after shooting at Westmoreland County fire department

KINLOCK, Pa. — Three people were injured and another arrested after shots rang out at around 6 p.m. inside the Kinloch Fire Hall at an event.

Lower Burrell Police responded to an emergency call for an active shooter at the location. When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was leaving the building and was arrested without incident.

The injured three people were taken to area hospitals. Two of them were rushed to Allegheny County General Hospital, and one was taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

The shooting victims were identified as a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

The shooting happened at a baby shower after a family squabble got out of hand at the Lower Burrell fire hall. Police said the suspect pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot the three people in front of a crowd of 30 people at the baby shower.

This remains an active investigation, police said.

