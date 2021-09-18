CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Lady Jay tennis competes in a quadrangular

JC Post
JC Post
 6 days ago
The Lady Jay tennis team competed in the Olathe Northwest Quadrangular Friday night at the College Boulevard Activity Center. Coach Matt Mikheel said the Lady Jays found a lot of success early against Gardner Edgerton as they won all of the #1 and #2 spots in singles and doubles. In the 2nd round, the Lady Jays split with Shawnee Mission West, winning at #1 singles and #2 and #3 doubles. Olathe Northwest won all of the matches in the third round against the Lady Jays.

