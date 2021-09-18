CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Baylor uses ground game to defeat Kansas

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score as Baylor pounded Kansas 45-7. Abram Smith ran for 122 yards and a TD, and Trestan Ebner added 72 yards on 12 carries, as the Bears totaled 307 yards rushing. They beat the Jayhawks for the 12th straight time dating to the 2007 season. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean was held to just 57 yards passing and a touchdown, though he did have 62 yards on the ground.

JC Post

K-State coordinators meet with media prior to tilt at Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats’ Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State . Links to video of both press conferences are above, and a complete transcript is below.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Lady Jays compete in Salina

The Junction city Lady Jay tennis team traveled to Salina on Thursday for the Salina South Varsity Tennis Invitational. Lady Jays singles players both won their first round and ended up taking 7th and 8th place on the day. Abby Ratts went 2-2 for 7th place and Rachel Cho went 1-3 to earn 8th place.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

K-State Holds Weekly Press Conference Prior to Big 12 Opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 Conference opener this Saturday at Oklahoma State. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference (also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and archived here) are posted below, in addition to comments from select players.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

New attorneys in Kansas sworn in Friday

TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in either an in-person ceremony or by videoconference Friday, September 24. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday in an in-person ceremony, a one-on-one videoconference ceremony, or by any state judge...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Area schools ranked in 810 Varsity top 10

The Manhattan High Indians stay at #8 in Class 6A. The Indians are 3-0 after a 70-0 win over Highland Park on Friday. Junction City stands at #10 in the poll after reaching as high as 5th earlier in the season. The Blue Jays are 2-1 and coming off an overtime victory over Topeka Seaman and their only loss is to the 8th-ranked Indians.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Lady Jay volleyball falls in two matches

Junction City Lady Jay volleyball lost to Emporia 25-14, 25-16 Tuesday evening in Emporia. In that match they scored double the points from an earlier meeting. Junction City also lost to the number one ranked team in Class 6A and 10th ranked team nationally, Washburn Rural, 25-11, 25-13. Coach Basil...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Salvador Perez sets single-season home run record for MLB catchers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run of the season Monday afternoon against Cleveland, giving him sole possession of the MLB record for home runs in a season by a catcher. The seven-time All-Star tied Johnny Bench’s record set in 1970 just four days ago. Bench...
MLB
JC Post

JC Post

