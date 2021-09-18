CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The risk for the development of dangerous rip currents will be in the moderate category through Tuesday. Exercise caution if entering the surf.

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 06:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Thursday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Imperial County through 845 AM PDT At 800 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near El Centro Naval Airfield, or 8 miles northeast of Plaster City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Imperial, Plaster City, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Heber, Dixieland and Seeley. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 15 and 40. CA Route 111 between mile markers 13 and 17. CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Imperial Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Imperial County through 900 AM PDT At 818 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holtville, or 7 miles east of El Centro, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Calexico, Holtville and Bonds Corner. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 61. CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 12, and between mile markers 17 and 18. CA Route 98 between mile markers 33 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest; Imperial County West; Imperial Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Imperial County through 845 AM PDT At 800 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near El Centro Naval Airfield, or 8 miles northeast of Plaster City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Centro, Calexico, Imperial, Plaster City, Mt. Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Heber, Dixieland and Seeley. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 15 and 40. CA Route 111 between mile markers 13 and 17. CA Route 86 between mile markers 1 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If encountering flooded roadways, turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Northern Bristol Brief heavy downpours will impact portions of northwestern Bristol, northeastern Washington, Kent and southeastern Providence Counties through NOON EDT At 1117 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Exeter, or 9 miles west of North Kingstown, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain. Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, South Kingstown, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Burrillville, East Greenwich, North Smithfield and Scituate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 11:43:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTH CENTRAL MIDDLESEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High waves and strong currents resulting in dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. For the Monocacy River...including Frederick...Minor flooding is occurring. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this evening. * At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet, or 1.9 feet above flood stage, and falling. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Significant lowland flooding is occurring along the river, with backwater flooding also occurring. Numerous roads are closed. Water is approaching the parking lot at Gambrill Mill on the Monocacy National Battlefield. Backwater flooding from Carroll Creek is likely approaching the underside of the bridge leading to the Frederick city wastewater treatment plant. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 03/11/2011. River Name Fld Observed Fri Sat Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8PM 2AM 8AM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 16.9 Fri 12 pm 13.2 10.4 8.8 19.0 5:45AM 9/24
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud 8 miles southeast of Canal Point, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wellington, Belle Glade, Pahokee, Canal Point, Lion Country Safari Park, Fremd Village-Padgett Island, Belle Glade Camp, Loxahatchee Groves and Loxahatchee NWR. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern New London County in southern Connecticut Eastern Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Groton, Fishers Island, Mystic, Gardiners Island, Waterford, Ledyard, Griswold, Preston, Lisbon, Montauk Point, Sprague, Bozrah, Voluntown, Gales Ferry, Ledyard Center, Hither Hills State Park and Montville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Imperial THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY At 747 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holtville, or 14 miles northeast of Calexico, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holtville, Gordon`s Well, Bonds Corner, Alamorio and Heber. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 41 and 74. CA Route 78 between mile markers 15 and 35. CA Route 111 between mile markers 5 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 845 AM MST At 810 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Big Horn, or 16 miles east of Gila Bend. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Freeman, Bosque and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 123 and 143. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 6 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New London The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern New London County in southern Connecticut Eastern Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1044 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jewett City, Norwich, New London, Groton, Fishers Island, Mystic, Gardiners Island, Waterford, Ledyard, Griswold, Preston, Lisbon, Montauk Point, Sprague, Bozrah, Voluntown, Gales Ferry, Ledyard Center, Hither Hills State Park and Montville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 00:57:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Still River At Brookfield. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 12:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Friday was 12.9 feet. * Forecast...The river will crest this afternoon then is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water floods lowlands along the Still River.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rain can also lead to localized flooding. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Windham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Windham, Washington, Kent, southwestern Providence and northwestern Bristol Counties through 100 PM EDT At 1205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, or near South Kingstown, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Westerly, Barrington, Narragansett, East Greenwich, Scituate, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich and Foster. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WINDHAM COUNTY, CT

