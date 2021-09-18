Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida West Central Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Jackson County in the panhandle of Florida Southeastern Washington County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Singer Road, Porter Lake, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Fountain, Saunders, Betts, Youngstown, Greenhead, Riverside, Camp Flowers, Gilberts Mill, Compass Lake, Ridgetop and Round Lake.