From 80s for highs on Sunday to 60s to start the week

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy in Denver, with lows dropping to the low 50s by morning. Expect winds to pick up as the front moves through the Front Range overnight- temperatures will drop quickly.

Monday will be much cooler behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s in Denver and just the 50s in the mountains. Some snow may fall in the northern mountains early Monday morning, but it should be light.

Skies will clear Monday evening and lows in Denver will drop to the low 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunny and warmer weather can be expected for next Wednesday and Thursday.

