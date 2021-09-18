CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Love After Lockup’ Rachel Gives Dougie Update, Shares Biological Son

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel from Love After Lockup may not have been lucky in love but she definitely became a fan favorite. Hearts melted when she took in her estranged husband, Doug’s son before he was even released from prison. Then, she kept him after the two split up. It is no surprise she is so mothering. Rachel already had a son who could not be featured on the show. Now, the reality star is giving an update on both her little boys and a glimpse at her biological little one.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 7

FakeNewsSlut
5d ago

I’m glad she didn’t take the big DB back only little Doug. She’s a good person, hope she stops looking for inmates to love her.

Reply
8
M Eddie
5d ago

I love Rachel, so glad she didn't let Doug mess up her whole life and she has little Doug that's wonderful. Best wishes to her and her boys.

Reply
4
Related
realitytitbit.com

Where is Lacey Whitlow from Love After Lockup now? WeTV star explored

WeTV’s Love After Lockup is back in 2021 with a brand new season. The show first aired in 2018 and since then, it’s been renewed for two more seasons. The couples featured in season 3 include Andrea Edwards and Lamar Jackson, Angela Gail and Tony Wood, Michael and Sarah Simmons and Megan Nash, Brittany and Marcelino Santiago, Amber Eggers, Puppy and Vincent Gonzalez and more.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'90 Day Fiance's Anny Francisco gives birth to second child

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco is a mom of two. The television personality recently welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and Season 7 co-star, Robert Springs. Springs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Stories. "Much love and respect to my wife who's...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’: Are Kristianna & John Expecting A Baby?

Kristianna and John have become one of Love After Lockup’s most interesting couples. So much so they have been featured on its spin-off, Life After Lockup. Their current storyline involves John re-proposing to his wife after some hiccups while she was back in jail. However, viewers cannot help but be fixated on one thing- is Kristianna expecting?
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
NME

‘Jackass’ star Patty Perez dies aged 57

Jackass star Patty Perez has died at the age of 57, her family has confirmed. The internet sensation and actor, who appeared in many Jackass skits of the years, passed away following health complications due to diabetes last Friday (September 17). Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Breaking: Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding Dies Aged 39

In sad news, Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died at 39 after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. The singer’s mother shared that her daughter had passed in an emotional post on social media:. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes baby No. 3 with husband Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed their third baby, son, Aidan James Hallisay. The “Party of Five” alum, 42, made the announcement on Instagram Thursday by posting an adorable pic of her pregnant belly festooned with a face that used her protruding bellybutton as a nose alongside the phrases “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love After Lockup#Marines#Brothers#Instagram#Starcasm
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ & Husband Kody Brown Aren’t Broke: 2021 Net Worths

Sister Wives appears to be coming back for Season 16 at the end of 2021. Though the Browns took a decent pay cut to keep the long-running series on TLC, the cash is still flowing. There had been some questions about the family’s finances over recent years. However, a recent article is sharing each main Brown member’s net worth. Looks like they are doing better than expected.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Family Matters' Stars Reunite on 'The Young and the Restless'

Family Matters star Telma Hopkins reunited with her on-screen son Bryton James on CBS' long-running soap opera The Young and The Restless this month. Hopkins was cast as private detective Denise Tolliver, who digs up surprising information about Amanda Sinclair, played by Michael Morgan. This was the first time Hopkins and James acted together since Family Matters ended in 1998.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Will Ryan and Brett Ignasiak from 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together on Decision Day?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Inside 90 Day Fiance's Loren Brovarnik's Exciting Family News

Loren Brovarnik is savoring every moment as a mother-of-two. The "90 Day Fiance" star announced the name of her second son, who she welcomed with husband Alex on August 16. She took to Instagram on September 12 and wrote, "And then there were 4!!! Please welcome ASHER NOAH BROVARNIK." Loren previously shared that Noah needed to spend time in the NICU after his birth, so we're sure she is happy to have him home and bonding with big brother Shai.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Matt James Apologizes to Rachael Kirkconnell for His TV "Mistake"

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James is apologizing to Rachael Kirkconnell for getting a bit carried away during his free time. On Sunday, Sept. 12, the former star of The Bachelor posted footage to his Instagram Story that showed him sharing an apparent regret regarding how he's spent his downtime while his girlfriend is enjoying New York Fashion Week festivities on the East Coast.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Chloe Chrisley Gets SASSY With Daddy Todd: Watch Video

Chloe Chrisley got sassy with daddy Todd in a video clip featured on Instagram recently. The official Instagram account for Chrisley Knows Best has been uploading lots of video clips lately. This is largely in promotion of the new season of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. One video uploaded to the profile a few days ago featured Chloe getting extra sassy with Todd. Julie Chrisley could be heard cracking up in the background as she was HERE for the fire in the belly of this feisty little one.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine Has Died

Michael Constantine, who played lovable crank Costas “Gus” Portokalos in both of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, has died. He was 94. His agent told Deadline that Constantine died on August 31 of natural causes. Nia Vardalos eulogized her onscreen father on Twitter, calling Constantine “the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

Will 90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Ever Marry Again?

"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. ​​"It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy