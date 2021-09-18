‘Love After Lockup’ Rachel Gives Dougie Update, Shares Biological Son

Rachel from Love After Lockup may not have been lucky in love but she definitely became a fan favorite. Hearts melted when she took in her estranged husband, Doug’s son before he was even released from prison. Then, she kept him after the two split up. It is no surprise she is so mothering. Rachel already had a son who could not be featured on the show. Now, the reality star is giving an update on both her little boys and a glimpse at her biological little one.