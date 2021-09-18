Bloomington-Normal NAACP names Freedom Fund winners
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP is honoring several people at its annual fundraiser event this month. A press release said accolades will be honored in a 6 p.m. Zoom meeting for the Freedom Fund on Sept. 25. The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the branch's scholarships for high school students and community programs, which include summer school, finance workshops, education and voter registration.pantagraph.com
