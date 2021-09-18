CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Olivia Jade claims dancing is 'way harder' than she thought as she prepares for 'Dancing with the Stars'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Jade revealed dancing is actually "way harder" than she ever thought it was as she prepares for the 30th season of "Dancing with the Stars." Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin, will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy for the show. "I would not consider myself a dancer by any...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Reno72
5d ago

Oh poor baby, you may have to put forth some effort into something after everything has been given to you.

Reply
3
Related
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: Derek Hough Celebrates Jojo Siwa’s Same-Sex Dance Partnership

Derek Hough is celebrating Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple featuring singer and dancer Jojo Siwa for the show’s 30th season. Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday after winning a golden statuette for Best Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.” Hough also confirmed he’d be...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Oops! Looks like JoJo Siwa accidentally revealed her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner

Call JoJo Siwa Tom Holland because she may have, probably, definitely spoiled the identity of her “Dancing with the Stars” partner. Celebrity-pro partnerships won’t be revealed until the live Season 30 premiere on Sept. 20, but the YouTuber slipped up in an interview with E!’s “Daily Pop” on Thursday. Siwa, who will be part of the first same-sex couple in the show’s history, said that her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, joked about her getting too close to Jenna Johnson. “Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, ‘Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus,'” Siwa said. “Entertainment...
THEATER & DANCE
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#College Admissions#Rowing#Reality Tv#People
People

Olivia Jade Giannulli Says Mom Lori Loughlin Has Been a 'Huge Support' as She Joins DWTS Cast

Olivia Jade Giannulli is leaning on mom Lori Loughlin as she embarks on her latest adventure: Dancing with the Stars. The social media influencer, 21, is set to be one of the celebrity cast members on season 30 of the dance competition show, premiering Sept. 20 on ABC. Following the news of her casting on Wednesday, she told PEOPLE and other reporters that she has a big support system of family and friends going into filming.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Lori Loughlin spotted looking like herself again following college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin was spotted out and about looking like herself again following the fallout from the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been keeping a low profile since they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits back in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Olivia Jade nears ‘Dancing with the Stars’ debut amid social media backlash

Olivia Jade’s return to “Dancing with the Stars” comes in lockstep with controversy. The YouTuber — and daughter of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — is one of the contestants on the reality dancing competition show, which returns for its 30th season Monday. Her parents both did...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants

Drama in and out of the ballroom! Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former White House press secretary, including then-host Tom Bergeron.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sacramentosun.com

Olivia Jade Giannulli launching her iHeartRadio podcast

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): American YouTuber and daughter of actor and producer Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, is launching her podcast this fall. Beginning October 24, the youngest daughter of Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be hosting her very own iHeartRadio podcast, titled 'Conversations with Olivia Jade'. The content...
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Tyra Banks defends Lori Loughlin’s daughter by ignoring evidence she knew she was fraudulently admitted to USC

Tyra Banks is defending the controversial decision to cast Olivia Jade Giannulli on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”. In doing so, the host of the celebrity TV dance competition is ignoring federal prosecutors’ evidence that Olivia Jade knew her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, had arranged for her to be fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast

Tyra Banks is defending Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, for joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars for the show's upcoming milestone 30th season. While Olivia Jade, 22, may be more known for her family's college admissions scandal, the show's host doesn't appear to be worried about that.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Tyra Banks defends Olivia Jade's casting on Dancing with the Stars, calling her "so brave. I think people don't know her, they know what happened to her"

Banks admits Olivia Jade is a "star" because of the college cheating scandal involving her parents, including mom Lori Loughlin. "She is having to deal with that and I think she's coming to Dancing With the Stars to be able to tell her story and show her vulnerability," Banks said. "And is she a celebrity? Not traditionally, but what is a celebrity today? If that's the case then there's no Instagram influencer that is a celebrity. We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change." Banks added: "If people are talking about you, you're famous. And you can be on Dancing With the Stars."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

593K+
Followers
117K+
Post
536M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy