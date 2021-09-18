No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO