CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

By ERIC W. BOLIN
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A week after beating then-No. 15 Texas and a week before facing No. 5 Texas A&M, both age-old rivals, No. 20 Arkansas could have faltered against Georgia Southern. After all, the Razorbacks, who haven’t had a winning season in five years, only beat the last Sun...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

No. 20 Razorbacks close strong in 45-10 blowout of Georgia Southern

FAYETTEVILLE — There was no hangover for 20th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday. The Razorbacks made easy work of Georgia Southern and won 45-10 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium to set up a showdown with No. 7 Texas A&M next week in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Report: 2 Schools Might Have Best Shot At Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to heat up. The New Orleans, Louisiana native took a major recruiting visit this weekend. Arch Manning has several notable visits lined up for the fall and he took one to Georgia on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was in Athens for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Sam Pittman
On3.com

Herschel Walker prepared to fight for Reggie Bush

Herschel Walker has Reggie Bush’s back. In an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, the Georgia legend spoke about his belief that Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy back. “I enjoyed watching Reggie a great deal, and I’ll tell you what – I’m a big fan of Reggie Bush,” said Walker. “I’ve been saying I think Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
FOOTBALL
hogville.net

Jayden Johnson Gets Extensive Action in Arkansas’ 45-10 Victory

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman defensive back Jayden Johnson got extensive action in Arkansas’ 45-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. Johnson, 6-2, 220, enrolled at Arkansas in January from Cedartown (Ga.). On Saturday he finished with two tackles and had one for a four-yard loss. Sam Pittman talked about Johnson following Saturday’s game.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Top-ranked Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida, 31-29, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 3-0 on the year. “Tough environment against a really good...
ALABAMA STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

10 Things to Know – Georgia Southern

1. – The Razorbacks posted their biggest victory in years last weekend when they downed then-No. 15 Texas, 40-21, in front of 74,531 fans, the ninth-largest crowd in DWRRS history. It marked the first home non-conference win over a ranked team since the Razorbacks beat No. 18 Tulsa, 30-23, on Nov. 1, 2008.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#Arkansas Football#Arkansas Razorbacks#Cowboys#American Football#Ap#Texas A M#Aggies#Sec#Fbs#Tyson Morris#Fcs
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
Arkansas Online

OPINION | WALLY HALL: No. 20 Arkansas pounds Georgia Southern, 45-10

The Arkansas Razorbacks passed only seven times in the second half as they rolled over Georgia Southern, 45-10. Arkansas, ranked No. 20 in the country, led only 24-10 at the half. Head coach Sam Pittman was not happy about that, and he let the TV audience know it during his short interview walking off the field at intermission.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University

Comments / 0

Community Policy