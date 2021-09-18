Longtime Watertown Grocery Store Russo’s Officially Closes

WATERTOWN (CBS) — After more than 100 years in business, Russo’s in Watertown has closed for good. On Saturday, the market known for its wide range of fresh produce closed its doors.

Russo’s started as a small farm in Watertown more than 100 years ago. The owner, Tony Russo, has worked for his family business for more than 70 years.

Russo’s posted a message in August announcing Tony Russo’s retirement, stating that the grocery store would close in the fall.