A little momentum can go a long way. Down 7-6 with less than a minute to go in the first half to Huron, Lima Central Catholic was set to punt from its own 40 yard line after another inconsistent series on offense. On the punt, Huron fumbled the catch and Thunderbird Payne Cutlip pounced on the loose pigskin to regain possession for LCC at the 45 yard line with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.

HURON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO