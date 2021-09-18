1 dead in plane crash at Wadsworth Municipal Airport

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash that occurred in Medina County Saturday evening, according to Wadsworth police.

The plane crashed near Wadsworth Municipal Airport around 6:54 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a single engine plane crashed shortly after take off, on the main runway.

Wadsworth police said one person was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Troopers identified the victim as Robert Taylor, 64, of Medina.

Taylor was piloting a single engine amateur-built plane. While departing the runway, the nose of the plane struck the runway, causing the plane to flip onto its top and catch fire, troopers said. Taylor sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The airport has been temporarily closed as the crash occurred on the main runway. Crews are leaving the wreckage on the tarmac until the Federal Aviation Administration responds to the scene Sunday morning, according to troopers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

