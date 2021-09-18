CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State: Buckeyes sluggish, showcase some struggles in 41-20 win over Tulsa

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was not pretty but the Ohio State Buckeyes got it done on Saturday in front of their home crowd. Ohio State defeated Tulsa SCORE to improve to 2-1. However, it was the finest day for the offense as quarterback C.J. Stroud finished 15 of 25 passing for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception while running back TreVeyon Henderson did the bulk of the work, finishing with 23 carries for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Desmond Howard dissects struggles from Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma through Week 3

Recent college football seasons have seen a select number of teams dominate at the top, with the College Football Playoff often consisting of multiple schools from a group that includes Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma — all have made the playoff four times or more — at its core. But while the top-ranked Crimson Tide is rolling again three games into the season, the same cannot be said about the other three. Both the No. 9 Tigers and No. 10 Buckeyes have already endured a loss while looking susceptible in other contests, and the No. 4 Sooners' two games against FBS competition have been anything but lopsided.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff predictor: ESPN updates rankings for Week 4

The 2021 college football season is going by fast. Three weeks have already passed and, accordingly, some programs are starting to set themselves apart from the rest of the pack. The headline news in Week 3 was Alabama's 31-29 defeat of Florida in front of nearly 90,000 fans packed inside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week

The 2022 recruiting cycle is officially in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning Sept. 18 and ending Sept. 24, there were 19 players who committed to a Power Five college football...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Tulsa, OK
Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
247Sports

How to watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska: TV, stream, radio

Michigan State is looking to build on its best start since 2015 Saturday night when Nebraska visits Spartan Stadium for the first home night game of Mel Tucker’s tenure. The 3-0 Spartans are ranked No. 20 this week after knocking off Miami on the road, while Nebraska comes in at 2-2 following a loss to Oklahoma.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Three to see: Nebraska with big game in East Lansing

Nebraska gets Michigan State on Saturday and the Huskers get another chance to show the audience at home that it is more than just close. To do that Nebraska is going to need a few big performances to not only hang around but leave victorious. The Huskers will have to play well on both sides of the ball, and figure out how to avoid disaster on special teams. Here’s three names besides Adrian Martinez that need to play well for Nebraska:
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Following the future: Ohio State commitments in action

The Ohio State football team is in action again this weekend, this Saturday the Buckeyes' welcome in Akron to Ohio Stadium for a night game. Meanwhile, almost all of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend as well as high school football continues across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is going strong and almost all of the Ohio State commitments and many of their recruiting targets are in action this weekend.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Cbs Sports Mobile App#Golden Hurricane#Scoreboard#Rutgers
247Sports

Texas set to host handful of players from loaded St. John Bosco program

A handful of players from Bellflower (Calif) St. John Bosco will head out to Texas this weekend to visit the Longhorns. Texas will host Texas Tech on the field this weekend and will also host several players from the loaded Braves programs as well. As soon as he took over at UT, new head coach Steve Sarkisian made recruiting in the SoCal region a high priority.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Michigan defensive film review with Vance Bedford – Michigan fans should be ‘excited’ about this defense

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State/Louisville/Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford Al come together for the Michigan defensive film Review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Husker Weekly Wrap: Rahmir Johnson took a big challenge to heart

Ryan Held didn't put any sugar on it when Rahmir Johnson sat before him this offseason. "I had a meeting with him and said, 'Here's the deal. Your back's against the wall. You either figure it out or you'll get passed, and he just kept practicing every day, coming to work, grading out really well in practice. He earned the opportunity," the Husker running backs coach said earlier this week. "I thought he did a lot of things out there on Saturday when you graded it. It wasn't perfect. I would have liked to have had a couple plays back, but for the most part he did a good job of doing the things needed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports

College basketball's biggest impact transfers picked by CBS Sports

College basketball's transfer portal had more residents than some small towns over this record-setting offseason. And now that small town is spreading across the sport and could help swing the 2022 national championship. CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander reported that a whopping 1,834 players hit the transfer portal by the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-Star '23 ATH DeAndre Moore breaks down his commitment to Oklahoma

Los Alamitos (Calif.) athlete DeAndre Moore just announced moments ago on CBSSports HQ that he’ll play his college ball for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners are rolling in the 2023 class and have now gone 3-3 at Los Alamitos high school. Moore joins earlier commitments from quarterback Malachi Nelson and athlete Makai Lemon in what is shaping up to be one of the Sooners best ever recruiting classes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Coach says Arch Manning has awesome visit to Georgia

The 247Sports Composite’s No. 1 2023 prospect in five-star quarterback Arch Manning visited Georgia this past Friday, his first time in Athens for a game. It was also the first of several games Manning plans to see this fall as he continues to look at some of the schools that have caught his eye.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan offensive film review with Al Borges - U-M ‘on schedule’ to contend in Big 10

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive film review, a chalk talk session breaking down the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into the X’s and O’s. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain in great detail, with help from video telestration, key plays from the Wolverines’ most recent contest. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed at the bottom of this story.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Sooners injury report for West Virginia

NORMAN, Okla. — The final of four straight home games to start the season is on tap this weekend, as the fourth-ranked Sooners play host to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. That means the chase for a seventh...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming defends QB C.J. Stroud on social media

With quarterback C.J. Stroud battling injury issues this weekend, Ohio State turns to other quarterbacks against Akron. Stroud has been inconsistent through his first few games as a starter, but it’s clear that his teammates have his back. Stroud's inconsistencies led to criticism of the former four-star quarterback recruit from...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Five keys to the game: No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 3 Oregon's Pac-12 opener against the Arizona Wildcats (0-3). The caliber of opponent is not fantastic this week. The Wildcats have lost 15 consecutive games dating back to October of 2019, and are coming off an embarrassing 21-19 home loss to Northern Arizona, a middling FCS program. They took losses to BYU (24-16) and San Diego State (38-14) in their previous games.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
243K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy