FESTIVAL FUN! Thousands join Dublin celebration for the return of 29th annual Peanut Festival

Dublin, NC

By Bladen Journal
 6 days ago

DUBLIN — Following a one-year absence, the peanut finally came out of its shell on Saturday.

Yes, the small town of Dublin, population roughly 267 and long regarded as “the Peanut Capital of the South,” paid homage to its native goober.

The 29th Dublin Peanut Festival helps celebrate the town’s strong agricultural heritage.

The festival — traditionally staged on the third Saturday of September — was cancelled by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and the ominous threat of the novel coronavirus a year ago.

“I like it,” said 60-year-old Gary Kinlaw of Dublin, who was sharing the seat of a golf cart with his beautiful golden retriever Barney in anticipation of Saturday morning’s opening parade. “It’s big excitement for the kids and all. It’s something for the community to come together and have a good time.”

An antsy Barney was pretty excited, too.

“He’s wide open,” Kinlaw said with a grin.

Hundreds of people lined the main drag through town — N.C. 87 — sitting on folding chairs, sidewalks, tailgates, front porches and the steps of Dublin First Baptist Church to peer at the parade. Many of them were clustered around the Houston’s Peanuts outlet store on Albert Street and the now-shuttered, hulking Houston’s peanut plant that stands across the busy highway.

An estimated crowd of 2,000 attended this year’s event, according to organizers.

“We’ve been coming since he was born,” John Pidgeon said, alluding to his 5-year-old son, Cameron. “He wants to see Spider-Man and the fire trucks. We enjoy it; he enjoys it. It wears him out.”

Besides father and son, mother Jessica Pidgeon was on hand, sitting back in a lawn chair, awaiting the parade. The family is from nearby Bladenboro.

“Ever since I growed up,” John Pidgeon, who is 45, said, “I knew about this Houston’s Peanuts. It’s like a Dublin thing. Every time you come through here, you see the Houston Peanuts signs.”

Once the Baptist church bells tolled at 10 a.m., the procession got underway with the cayenne-red fire trucks and the East Bladen High School Marching Band, an ensemble dressed snappily in blue and gray and matching berets, out front.

They would be followed by the Dublin Peanut Queens float, a Bladen Community College float, the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy Corps of Cadets, plenty more fire trucks and emergency vehicles, and a string of tractors, both modern and vintage.

Vincent and April Thomas drove over from Lumberton to watch their niece, a 4-year-old, march with the Carolina Glitterettes. It was their first time visiting the Dublin Peanut Festival.

If it wasn’t for that, Vincent Thomas, 58, said with a laugh, he would probably be home watching football.

The couple waved and shouted to the youngster as she strutted by in her sparkling cheerleader outfit.

“Stay in the parade,” he called to her as she temporarily broke off from her fellow Glitterettes and started to head their way.

After the 40-minute or so parade, a plethora of people began to converge on the grounds of the Dublin Primary School in the raw mid-80s heat and high humidity. It was there where the festival’s primary activities were spread: the lineup of classic cars on view, the arts and crafts tents, the food vendors and the cordoned-off children’s inflatable bounce playground area.

Besides the obligatory peanut festival T-shirts, there were dream catchers, knives, photo prints, honey, kitchen towels and jewelry among the merchandise being peddled on this day. Those looking to fill their tummies were able to buy barbecued ribs, blooming onions, hot dogs, hamburgers, fried chicken and fried Oreos, to name a few.

By N.C. 87, the primary school’s roadside sign read, “Welcome Back!” which could have just as easily have stood for the return of the festival as well as the students for a new term.

“I do think we have been very blessed with the turnout we have today,” Christy Dowless surmised. She’s the chairwoman for the event.

“We did not have any clue (what the turnout would be) because so many people decided to be safe at home due to COVID,” she said. “We were very determined. We were very determined to have family fun for my community. All these people came out to support the community.”

Proceeds go toward scholarships for local students, according to Dowless.

“Local students and going back to the schools some,” she said.

The festival actually began with the crowning of the Dublin Peanut Festival queen on Sept. 11. Hannah Wheeless was selected to wear the crown. Also honored were Lyla Knight, Little Miss; Leah Moore, Tiny Miss; and Lydia Villagomez, Teen Miss.

“I look forward to it this time of year,” said Shirley Marchmon, 59, of Dublin, who was having a bite to eat away from the heat, under a large tent, with her grandson, 9-year-old Noah Preston. ”Mostly, I come to eat and for the parade. I usually bring my grandkids because they like the activities, like playing, and I like the fellowship,”

The roots of the festival date back to 1992, when Dublin Elementary School needed a gymnasium. The multi-purpose building would cost about $200,000, be capable of holding physical education classes and include a stage and band room.

Not resting on the “good faith” money promised by the school board and county commissioners, a group of people decided to organize a fundraiser. A festival honoring Dublin’s legacy as a peanut hotbed was determined to be the logical choice.

The inaugural Peanut Festival was held Sept. 18, 1993, and on May 17, 1998, the Dublin Elementary School dedicated the new building. Each year since, funds have been raised and spread to worthy causes in need.

Arsenio McIntyre, 39, and his family were visiting from Fayetteville.

“I’m originally from Bladen County,” he said, just before they started to head home. “We come out every year. I come for the peanuts and turkey legs, and for the kids to have fun and play.”

Next month, Dowless said, plans will begin on 2022’s 30th Dublin Peanut Festival. She hopes it will be even bigger.

Michael Futch can be reached at 910-247-9133, ext. 2252, or mfutch@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.

