Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Bringing Shenmue and Blade Runner: Black Lotus to New York Comic Con
Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are bringing the new Shenmue anime and Blade Runner: Black Lotus to New York Comic Con this year! New York Comic Con was announced for a special blend of in-person and virtual panels this year, and will be kicking off next month with all kinds of new presentations and announcements that will include lots of new things for anime fans. Some of these new projects include the currently in the works anime series produced by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll that are gearing up for their world premieres soon as well.comicbook.com
