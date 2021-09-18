Watch: Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son Cameos on The Walking Dead
Gus Morgan makes his Dead debut in a sneak peek from the next new episode of The Walking Dead. The son of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan, who starred together as husband and wife for the first time in a Season 10 episode revealing Negan's untold origin story, Gus cameos as a young walker in Sunday's Season 11 Episode 5. In "Out of the Ashes," premiering September 19 on AMC and streaming now on AMC+, a breach by walkers spurs a return to Hilltop for tools to help protect a vulnerable Alexandria still suffering the devastation of The Whisperer War.comicbook.com
