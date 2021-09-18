Watch: Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son Cameos on The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead has less than 40 days until its season 7 premiere on AMC, and the trailer shows some major confrontation. In the season 6 finale, Teddy Maddox set off his nuclear bombs despite Morgan and Strand’s efforts to stop him. Now, the state of Texas is a literal wasteland. We can see the fallout and the distraction all around. Things will get very interesting in the upcoming season as we see how everyone will adapt to their new surroundings.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO