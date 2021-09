It might not feel much like hockey season in Upstate New York this week, with highs of 80 degrees Fahrenheit forecasted until at least Sept. 20. Still, the NHL is gearing up for another season, and that means it’s time for a dive into the latest Buffalo Sabres News & Rumors. Prospects are reporting to camp this Wednesday, with the rest of the team joining them the following week. Even if summer is still in the air, hockey season is only a month away.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO