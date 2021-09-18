Thuro Reisdorfer runs for 160 and 3 TD’s as the University of Sioux Falls coasts 50-14 over MSU Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — USF welcomed in Concordia St. paul early Saturday afternoon. In the1st Quarter the Coo led by 3 and off a little misdirection, the former Washington Warrior Thuro Reisdorfer would strut his way into the endzone making it 10-0 Cougars. Later in the quarter, they would give it right back to their workhorse Reisdorfer and this time he would show off the physicality while shedding defenders on his way to an 18-yard Touchdown run. The Coo lead was 17.