CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Thuro Reisdorfer runs for 160 and 3 TD’s as the University of Sioux Falls coasts 50-14 over MSU Moorhead

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. — USF welcomed in Concordia St. paul early Saturday afternoon. In the1st Quarter the Coo led by 3 and off a little misdirection, the former Washington Warrior Thuro Reisdorfer would strut his way into the endzone making it 10-0 Cougars. Later in the quarter, they would give it right back to their workhorse Reisdorfer and this time he would show off the physicality while shedding defenders on his way to an 18-yard Touchdown run. The Coo lead was 17.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Football
City
Lead, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
College Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Coasts#American Football#Td#Msu Moorhead#Usf#Coo#Tri Valley High School
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy