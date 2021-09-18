Vulnerable Ohio State can only hope other major football programs have the same problems: Doug Lesmerises
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- What if, and hear me out on this, nobody’s good? Specifically, what if no college football team is great this year?. None of that excuses the Ohio State Buckeyes struggling mightily with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, though through the middle of the game, the OSU defense was giving the smallest Ohio State crowd I can remember in 17 years a bit of hope. If Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulsa wasn’t all good news, at least there were only 76,540 people there to see it.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0