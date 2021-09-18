CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Vulnerable Ohio State can only hope other major football programs have the same problems: Doug Lesmerises

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- What if, and hear me out on this, nobody’s good? Specifically, what if no college football team is great this year?. None of that excuses the Ohio State Buckeyes struggling mightily with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, though through the middle of the game, the OSU defense was giving the smallest Ohio State crowd I can remember in 17 years a bit of hope. If Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulsa wasn’t all good news, at least there were only 76,540 people there to see it.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#College Football#Nebraska Football#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Osu#Rutgers#Cornhuskers#Sooners#Hawkeyes#Kent State#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Clemson#Gators#Usc#Nike
On3.com

Herschel Walker prepared to fight for Reggie Bush

Herschel Walker has Reggie Bush’s back. In an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, the Georgia legend spoke about his belief that Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy back. “I enjoyed watching Reggie a great deal, and I’ll tell you what – I’m a big fan of Reggie Bush,” said Walker. “I’ve been saying I think Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Blunt Assessment Of Ohio State’s Defensive Problems

Ohio State’s defense has been abysmal to start the 2021 season, surrendering a combined 66 points in its first two games. After dropping a home game to the Oregon Ducks last week, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs vowed to get the defense back on track. However, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops isn’t so sure Coombs can fix his unit’s issues in such little time.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
College
Tulane University
The Spun

Matt Corral Has Hilarious Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Can the Ohio State Football team still make the Playoffs?

Oregon running back CJ Verdell runs past Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw (17) and cornerback Cameron Brown (26) for a 77-yard touchdown on Saturday. Verdell scored two touchdowns. Oregon CP. The Ohio State football team suffered their first loss of the season against Oregon. Does that end the Buckeyes’ attempt...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy