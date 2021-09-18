'Yellowstone' Reveals First Look at New Character
Yellowstone's fourth season debuts on Nov. 7, and fans are desperate for any clues about the new episodes. Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive look at Piper Perabo's new character, and it looks like she is going to be a thorn in the side of the Dutton family. The Coyote Ugly actress Is playing "an environmental activist named Summer Higgins who protests industrialized farming in Montana." However, because of the precarious state that three of the Duttons — patriarch/rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and son Kayce (Luke Grimes) — were left In at the end of season 3, Perabo could not offer any additional details about her character.popculture.com
